Walsh, Norman, “ DOM-inating with XML ”, Linux Magazine, October 2001, InfoStrada LLC, pgs 40-45,62. (I swear I do not make up the article titles :-)

Walsh, N., Cowan J., and Grosso P., “A URN Namespace for Public Identifiers”, IETF RFC 3151, The Internet Society, Aug 2001.

Walsh, Norman, “ XML Basics: An Introduction to the Universal Format for Structured Documents and Data on the Web ”, Linux Magazine, Volume 3, Number 7, July 2001, InfoStrada LLC, pgs 42-48.

“ The Design of the DocBook XSL Stylesheets ”, proceedings of the XSLT-UK 01 Conference, Apr, 2001.