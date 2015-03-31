Articles
2005
Walsh, Norman, “Unit Testing in XSLT 2.0”. Proceedings of the XML 2005 Conference and Exhibition, November 2005.
Walsh, Norman, “ Comparing CSS and XSL: A Reply from Norm Walsh ”. XML.com, February 9, 2005.
2004
Walsh, Norman, “ Extreme DocBook ”. Proceedings of Extreme Markup Languages 2004, August 2004.
Burnard, Lou; Rahtz, Sebastian; and Walsh, Norman, “ A unified model for text markup: TEI, Docbook, and beyond ” (sic), Proceedings of XML Europe 2004, April 2004.
2003
Walsh, Norman, “ Caching in with Resolvers ”. Proceedings of XML 2003, December 2003.
Walsh, Norman, “ RDF Twig: Accessing RDF Graphs in XSLT ”. Proceedings of Extreme Markup Languages 2003, August 2003.
2002
Walsh, Norman, “ Literate Programming in XML ”. Proceedings of XML 2002, December 2002.
Walsh, Norman, “ XML: One Input—Many Outputs: a response to Hillesund ”. Journal of Digital Information. September, 2002.
Walsh, Norman, “ Generalized Metadata in your Palm ”, Proceedings of Extreme Markup Languages 2002, August 2002.
Walsh, Norman, “ From XML To...Anything ”, Linux Magazine, June 2002, InfoStrada LLC, pgs 28-35.
Walsh, Norman, “ XML Schema Languages: Why and How to Validate Your Documents ”, Linux Magazine, February 2002, InfoStrada LLC, pgs 26-33.
2001
Walsh, Norman, “ DOM-inating with XML ”, Linux Magazine, October 2001, InfoStrada LLC, pgs 40-45,62.
(I swear I do not make up the article titles :-)
Walsh, N., Cowan J., and Grosso P., “A URN Namespace for Public Identifiers”, IETF RFC 3151, The Internet Society, Aug 2001.
“ XML Entity and URI Resolvers ”, XML at Sun Developer Connection , Sun Microsystems, Inc., Aug, 2001.
Walsh, Norman, “ XML Basics: An Introduction to the Universal Format for Structured Documents and Data on the Web ”, Linux Magazine, Volume 3, Number 7, July 2001, InfoStrada LLC, pgs 42-48.
“ The Design of the DocBook XSL Stylesheets ”, proceedings of the XSLT-UK 01 Conference, Apr, 2001.
Walsh, Norman, ed., XML Linking and Style , World Wide Web Consortium, 2001.
2000
“ Making All the Difference ”, XML at Sun Developer Connection , Sun Microsystems, Inc., Nov, 2000.
“ XML From Your Palm ”, XML at Sun Developer Connection , Sun Microsystems, Inc., Aug, 2000.
“ Online Publishing with XML ”, XML at Sun Developer Connection , Sun Microsystems, Inc., Jun, 2000.
“ If You Can Name It, You Can Claim It! ”, Standard Deviations from Norm , Arbortext, Inc., Apr 04, 2000.
“ How to Namespace Your Place ”, Standard Deviations from Norm , Arbortext, Inc., Feb 21, 2000.
1999
“ XPath: XML Path Language ”, Standard Deviations from Norm, Arbortext, Inc., Aug 09, 1999.
“ Understanding XML Schemas ”, XML.com, Jul 01, 1999.
“ The XSL Debate: One Expert's View ”, XML.com, Jun 08, 1999.
“ Getting Started with XML Programming, Part II ”, XML.com, May 05, 1999.
“ Getting Started with XML Programming ”, XML.com, Apr 21, 1999.
Walsh, Norman, "The Extensible Style Language", Web Techniques , Volume 4, Issue 1, January 1999, Miller Freeman, pgs 49-55.
1998
“ Entities: What are They Good For? ”, XML Q&A, XML.com, Aug 28, 1998.
“ Converting an SGML DTD to XML ”, XML Q&A, XML.com, Jul 8, 1998.
1997
Walsh, Norman, "A Guide to XML", The World Wide Web Journal , 2(4), O'Reilly & Associates, Inc. and the W3C, Winter 1997.
1996
Walsh, Norman, "An Introduction to Cascading Style Sheets", The World Wide Web Journal , 2(1), O'Reilly & Associates, Inc. and the W3C, Winter 1996.
1994
Walsh, Norman, "A World Wide Web Interface to CTAN", TUGboat 15(3), pages 339-343, 1994.